Candiru, Nakisuyi make ladies ICC global squad

Lady Cricket Cranes all rounders Immaculate Nakisuyi and Gertrude Candiru have made the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s development side.

In an official statement released by ICC today on the schedule of the global qualifiers in Netherlands a team of 13 ladies from the nations participating at the qualifiers were named as part of the Global women’s development side.

Candiru was the MVP at the qualifiers in Namibia in August last year while Immaculate has also very instrumental in helping the Lady Cricket Cranes be crowned African champions.

That amazing feat meant that the Lady Cricket Cranes will represent Africa at the Global qualifiers where they will meet other seven nations from the different regions.

The Global showpiece will take place in Netherlands from July 3-14 and Uganda will open its campaign against Thailand from the Asian region.

The two players will join 11 other players and will play 5 matches against sides competing in the ECB Super league.

The series will be played in England and will run from July 15-21.

The two players will not return with the rest of the squad after the qualifiers and will connect to their UK base from Netherlands.

The Women’s Global Development Squad: Jahanara Alam, Khadiza-Tul Kubra, Rumana Ahmed (all Bangladesh); Gaby Lewis, Lucy O’Reilly (both Ireland); Sterre Kalis and Heather Siegers (both Netherlands); Kaia Arua and Ravini Oa (both PNG); Gertrude Candiru and Immaculate Nakisuyi (both Uganda); Sarah Bryce (Scotland); Esha Oza (UAE).

Head coach: Sean Trouw; Mentor Coach: Mark Lane