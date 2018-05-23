Door to Uganda Cranes is always open, says Desabre

Upcoming Uganda Cranes international build ups:

Monday, 28th May 2018 : Niger Vs Uganda Cranes

: Niger Vs Uganda Cranes Saturday, 2nd June 2018: Central Africa Republic Vs Uganda

*Both Matches will be played in Niger

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has clarified on the criteria of being part of the national senior team.

The Frenchman was addressing the media after the Tuesday morning training session for Uganda Cranes ahead of the two upcoming international build ups in Niger.

Commenting about the choice of players he summoned on the recent 23 man squad for the two matches, Desabre said the he selects the team basing on the playing philosophy (attack minded) he preaches.

I have watched many of the Uganda Premier league matches and taken a critical look at all the players. I summon the players basing on the need per department and those in line with my playing philosophy. I need consistence and serious players. The door for the national team remains open on how you are performing and demand on the role

The Uganda Cranes marked the second day of non-residential training drills on Wednesday at Lugogo in Kampala.

Two more players joined the rest of the six players who had trained on Tuesday at the same venue.

Romanian based midfielder William Luwagga Kizito, who turns up for CMS Politehnica Lasi as well as KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago trained with the rest for the first time.

The players were engaged in ball work and shooting from all distances.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Desabre also talked about the significance of the two friendlies coming up;

We value these two matches coming up against Niger and Central African Republic. They will help us see the players I had no chance to see in the previous window. They will also prepare us for the AFCON 2019 qualifiers.

Uganda Cranes is preparing for two international build ups against Niger and Central African Republic coming up at the end of May and the very start of June, 2018.

The AFCON 2019 qualifiers will resume in September 2018.

Players who trained on Wednesday:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago, Salim Jamal Magoola

Outfield players: William Luwagga Kizito, Murushid Juuko, Isaac Muleme, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Khalid Aucho and Allan Kateregga

The Full summoned Squad For Uganda Cranes:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Jamal Salim (El Merreikh, Sudan)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (Al Nabi Shayth, Lebanon), Nico Wadada (Vipers SC), Murushid Jjuko (Simba, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town, England), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia), Isaac Muleme (Assiouty, Egypt)

Midfielders: Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamos, Zambia), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (East Bengal, India), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), William Kizito Luwagga (CMS Politehnica Lasi, Romania), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town, South Africa), Farouk Miya (Sabail, Azerbaijan on loan from Standard Liege, Belgium), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel, Denmark)

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi ( Simba, Tanzania), Yunus Sentamu ( Tirana, Albania), Edrisa Lubega ( Floridsdorfer AC, Austria), Mohammed Shaban( KCCA)