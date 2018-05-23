Elgon Cup 2018: Uganda Rugby Cranes captain Mugerwa focused ahead of Kenya test

Elgon Cup 2018 (1st Leg):

Saturday, May 26

Uganda Vs. Kenya

At Legends Rugby Club, Kampala (Kick off Time: 4:30 pm)

Entry Fees: 20,000/=, 30,000/= & 50,000/= © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Rugby Cranes captain Asuman Mugerwa has hinted on the readiness of the national team players just days away from the first leg for the 2018 Elgon cup against Kenya in Kampala.

The Kabras Sugar well-built forward has openly expressed the desire and passion to win the first leg with a good margin prior to the return leg slated for July 7th in Kenya, which will also double as a Rugby Africa Gold Cup fixture at the RFUEA Ground.

Addressing the journalists during a press conference held at Legends rugby club in Kampala on Wednesday, Mugerwa lauded the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) for the sound preparations since last 2017.

Flanked by the head coach John Duncan, assistant Robert Sseguya, vice-captain Justin Kimono, other Rugby Union officials and the representative of the sponsors (Nile Special) Francis Nyende, Mugerwa noted;

We have had good preparations since last year. So far, we have had two training camps and most recently, we had two friendly matches against a South African Supa-Babas side. These preparations have helped the team gel for the better.

He also talked of the new young players who have openly expressed the urge and desire to play;

The new players are on the team because they really proved that they have to be there. They are energetic and willing to serve. It is good to have them around gel with the experienced lads.

The team will return to Jinja (Dam Waters) on Thursday for the final two days polishing ahead of the Saturday big-do.

The sponsor’s representative Nyende rallied upon the fans to turn up in large numbers and cheer up the national team against the old rivals.

The Elgon Cup matches between Uganda and Kenya are some of the much awaited games. They are competitive and interesting. I urge all fans to turn up and cheer the home side.

The Ugandan side has seven players who eagerly await to have their test debuts.

These are Kobs’ duo of Adrian Kasito and Ian Munyani, the Black Pirates’ Nathan Bwambale and Edgar Pajob, Simon Olet of Buffaloes as well as Kabras Sugar’s Elphaz Emong.

After Saturday’s game, focus will turn to the preparation for the Africa Gold Cup campaign.

Uganda starts the campaign away from home on June 16 against Namibia at Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek.

Thereafter, they will take on Kenya at RFUEA Ground in a game that will double as the second leg of the Elgon Cup on July 7 in Nairobi.

Uganda will host Tunisia (August 4), Morocco (August 11) and Zimbabwe (August 18) in the race for African glory and a place at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Summoned Uganda Rugby Cranes Squad:

Backs: Aaron Afoirwoth (Kenya Harlequins), Ian Munyani (Kobs), Philip Wokorach (Kabras Sugar), Ivan Kirabo (Kabras Sugar), Ivan Magomu (Kabras Sugar), James Odong (Nondescripts), Pius Ogena (Kabras Sugar), Eric Mula (Rhinos), Justin Kimono (Kobs, Vice Captain), Adrian Kasito (Kobs)

Forwards: Simon Olet (Buffaloes), Musa Muwonge (Black Pirates), Paul Ssekate (Mongers), Adnan Mutebi (Kobs), Saul Kivumbi (Rhinos), Asuman Mugerwa (Kabras Sugar, Team Captain), Nathan Bwambale (Black Pirates), Edgar Pajob (Black Pirates), Robert Aziku (Rhinos), Elphaz Emong (Kabras Sugar), Bryon Oketayot (Rhinos), Brian Asaba (Kobs), Marvin Odong (Black Pirates)