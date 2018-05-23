FUFA Women Elite League playoffs set for Thursday

Event: FUFA Women Elite League Playoffs

FUFA Women Elite League Playoffs Date: Thursday, 24th May 2018

Thursday, 24th May 2018 Venue: StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo 1st Match: Kawempe Muslim vs. Kampala Queens – 1:30 pm

Kawempe Muslim vs. Kampala Queens – 1:30 pm 2nd Match: Olila Women vs. Gafford Ladies – 4:00 pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Following the completion of the FUFA Women Elite League regular season nearly three weeks ago, all is set for the playoffs.

The playoff semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, May 24 at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Kampala Queens who secured the playoff ticket on the final day of the season ahead of star-studded UCU Cardinals with a resounding 3-0 win over Uganda Martyrs Lubaga will battle Kawempe Muslim in the first match.

While Kawempe are in the rebuilding process after losing the core of their team in the off season, it will take something special for Kampala Queens to get past the defending champions.

In the second match of the afternoon, Gafford Ladies will relish their return to the playoffs when they take on favourites Olila High School.

Despite losing star player Fazilah Ikwaput, Oilila remained strong topping Elizabeth Group with 30 points. They lost just a single game in the regular season.

Olila’s opponents, Gafford, qualified for the playoffs the hard way – beating Kawempe Muslim on the final day, a win that will give them confidence going up against a strong side.