Mukidza leads Kenya Simbas squad for Elgon Cup

Event: Elgon Cup 1st Leg

Elgon Cup 1st Leg Date: Saturday, May 26

Saturday, May 26 Fixture: Uganda vs. Kenya

Uganda vs. Kenya Venue: Legends Rugby Club

Kenya Simbas 23-man squad to take on Uganda in the first leg of the Elgon Cup at Legends on Saturday has been named by head coach Ian Snook.

The squad has regulars as Darwin Mukidza and Jacob Ojee both who feature for KCB. Peter Karia, Philip Ikambili (Homeboyz), George Nyambua (Kabras), Impala’s Leo Seje, Oliver Mangeni, Martin Owilah and Curtis Lilako will be making the trip to Kampala.

Biko Adema (Nodies), Tony Onyango (Homeboyz) and Harlequin’s Isaac Adimo who were part of 2017 team will also be make the trip to Uganda.

The team named by the New Zealander has five players that could make their debut for and they include Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar), Homeboyz Patrick Ouko, Malcolm Onsando (Harlequins), Andrew Chogo (Kabras Sugar), Xavier Bett who features for Impala and captains the U-20 side.

Full back Vincent Mose (Impala), Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore), Peter Kilonzo (KCB) and clubmate Oscar Simiyu are also part of the squad.

Simbas will be captained KCB’s Davies Chenge in the absence of regular Wilson Kopondo and will be assisted by Impala half back Samson Onsomu.

Kenya won the 2017 Elgon Cup with an aggregate of 56-51. The Simbas won the first leg 23-18 in Kampala and the return leg ended in a 33-33 draw in Nairobi.

Kenya Simbas squad

Patrick Ouko (Homeboyz), Philip Ikambili (Homeboyz), Joseph Odero (Kabras), Malcolm Onsando (Quins), Oliver Mang’eni (KCB), George Nyambua (Kabras), Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore), Tony Onyango (Homeboyz), Martin Owilah (KCB), Samson Onsomu (Impala), Isaac Adimo (Quins), Leo Seje (Impala), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Darwin Mukidza, Jacob Ojee (KCB), Peter Karia (KCB), Vincent Mose (Impala), Curtis Lilako (KCB), Andrew Chogo (Kabras), Davis Chenge (KCB), Xavier Bett (Impala), Biko Adema (Nondies), Oscar Simiyu (KCB)

Officials

Ian Snook (Head Coach), Murray Roulston (Assistant Coach), Dominique Habimana (Forwards Coach), Richard Ochieng (Conditioning Coach), Christopher Makachia (Physio), Simiyu Wangila (Team Manager)