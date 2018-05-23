© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Despite scoring twice to earn KCCA maximum points over stubborn Bul on Tuesday, Mike Mutebi slammed striker Derrick Nsibambi for being inconsistent.

The forward scored a late winner to take the title race to the wire but Mutebi isn’t impressed.

“I am not going to start ringing Halleluiahs because he has scored,” Mutebi told the press after the 2-1 win over Bul. “He is supposed to have been the one to take over the mantle from Geoffrey Sserunkuma but he has been inconsistent,” he added.

Like I said, today he pops up he scores which is very good. But I want to see him scoring every day. This season we didn’t have somebody you would really lean on and say he’s going to score for us.

The KCCA gaffer also didn’t have kind words for Muhammad Shaban, the club’s leading scorer with 13 goals for same reasons.

“Shaban comes after a long drought, plays three matches, he scores seven goals,” he said. “I would have liked that to have been seven goals in seven matches,” he continued.

Mutebi also hinted at why the number nine hasn’t been considered for national duty of recent saying ‘that’s why you would have wanted to see Nsibambi leading the line for KCCA, scoring consistently and being the number one centre forward for Uganda.

But he has not done that and they have dropped him from the national team. So he has to work hard to go there. But what he did today is what we expected of him and we believe maybe that’s a spring board for further performances because we are still in the championship here in Uganda as well as the continent.

Nsibambi has scored nine goals so far in the league, his best ever in a top tier division.