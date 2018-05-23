NRC hits midway point with Fort Portal rally

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

The 2017 National Rally Championship series reaches the halfway point with the Fort Portal rally due June 1-3.

Dubbed the Kalya Courts hotel Fort Portal rally, the event marks the fourth round of the seven series championship.

Fans will once again be able to enjoy the thrilling sights and sounds of Fort Portal as the rally cars battle through the scenic parts of region.

The two day rally will rev off with a Super Special Stage at Boma grounds covering a total distance of 4.2 kilometres.

Four stages; all repeated twice will make up the final day. The total competitive distance is 144.18kilometres.

“The event has not changed so much from the previous events. This time we shall have 60 percent closed routes and 25 percent rough.

“The routes are so tricky and very technical. Only a driver with a better strategy will finish or even win the event,” asserted Joshua Mayanja; the event Clerk of the course.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The NRC events this year have only produced two winners; Jas Mangat with a double and Ponsiano Lwakataka who won the third round in Masaka.

Jas Mangat currently tops the NRC standings with 200 points. Unisan Bakunda sits in second place with 161points.

Over 40 crews are expected to take part.