Rugby Cranes team to face Kenya in Elgon Cup named

Uganda Rugby Cranes squad to face Kenya Simbas in the first leg of the 2018 Elgon Cup has been named.

The opening leg of the annual tie between the two rivals is scheduled for Saturday, May 26 at Legends.

The team has a couple of new faces with Ian Munyani and Paul Ssekate making the squad.

Ivan Magomu and his partner during last year’s first meeting Ivan Kirabo make the team along side usual suspects Philip Wokorach, vice captain Justin Kimono, Adrian Kasito, Aaron Afoirwoth and Eric Mula.

Marvin Odong scorer of two tries in last year’s meeting at the same ground, Simon Olet, Musa Muwonge, Nathan Bwambale, Edgar Pajob and Elphaz Emong are joined by regulars Asuman Mugerwa, Adnan Mutebi, Robert Aziku, Brian Asaba, Bryon Oketayot and Saul Kivumbi.

The Squad

Backs: Aaron Afoirwoth, Ian Munyani, Philip Wokorach, Ivan Kirabo, Ivan Magomu, James Odong, Pius Ogena, Eric Mula, Justin Kimono (Vice Captain), Adrian Kasito

Forwards: Simon Olet, Musa Muwonge, Paul Ssekate, Adnan Mutebi, Saul Kivumbi, Asuman Mugerwa (Captain), Nathan Bwambale, Edgar Pajob, Robert Aziku, Elphaz Emong, Bryon Oketayot, Brian Asaba, Marvin Odong