Senkatuka braced for trials in Belgium, Japan

Bright Stars Football Club star striker and captain Nelson Senkatuka is set to undergo trials in Belgium and Japan.

Currently the second best top scorer in the domestic league, the sharp shooter who has scored 15 goals in 29 matches departed and will undergo trials in the two aforementioned countries.

The club head coach who is also the goalkeeping coach for the national team (Uganda Cranes) Fred Kajoba wishes their best player of the season the best deliberations.

We wish our captain Nelson Senkatuka the best in his trials in Japan and Belgium. He has played well since he joined us. Hopefully, he succeeds and he opens the way for many of players at the club and in the country

Senkatuka has already left the country and he will first undergo trials in Japan with Hiratsuka based Shonan Bellimare Football Club, found in West Kanagawa Prefecture state.

Shonan Bellimare features in the Japanese league one division.

After the trials in Japan, he will set off to Belgium to have trials with St Truiden Football Club.

Kajoba has also hailed the services of his captain since he joined the Mwererwe based club from Proline Football Club.

Since we signed Nelson (Senkatuka), we have had no regrets. He has worked hard in every training session and the results have shown with his consistent displays

Senkatuka’s travel has been facilitated by the strong network built by Soltilo Uganda Familia Soccer School which is owned by Japanese legendary footballer Honda Keisuke.

Keisuke recently bought shares in Bright Stars Football Club at the start of the 2017/18 season.

When Bright Stars travel to Arua for their last league match against Onduparaka, definitely Senkatuka will miss the game and the chance to add to his season goal tally.

In his absence, Joshua Kawadwa and Ramex Kasozi will carry the mantle and primary role to lead the line, a role Senkatuka had perfected as a lone center forward.