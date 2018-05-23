Ssekisambu dedicates player of the month accolade to teammates, sponsors

Vipers SC Media

Vipers SC forward Erisa Keith Ssekisambu was named the club’s best player for the month of April, 2018.

Ssekisambu, who had a phenomenal showing during the previous month received his plaque and a dummy cheque for the ten bags of cement moments before Vipers’ 5-0 massive win against Express at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Tuesday.

He has since dedicated the accolades to his teammates and the club sponsors;

Huge thanks go to the entire venoms (Vipers) family and the sponsors (Hima Cement) for recognising my effort. I am so grateful.

Ssekisambu was in superb form for the club during the past month where the club registered crucial victories at home against Masavu, Police, KCCA and away to Sports Club Villa Jogoo in Masaka.

Most notably, his strike against the reigning champions Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC will remain outstanding in the 3-2 victory at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Focused:

The former Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Express winger remains focused ahead of the league climax this Friday where Vipers need only one victory, against visiting UPDF to be crowned champions.

There is one game to go. Teri Kuzikiza (no looking back). “Bwalikujjukira” All eyes on the prize.

Vipers, who have 62 points from 29 matches will host UPDF on Friday. On the same day, KCCA (60 points) will make the short trip across town to face Police at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Final Match Day (Kick-off for all Matches at 4 pm): Friday, 25th May 2018: