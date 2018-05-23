The struggle continues up to the final day, says Vipers’ head coach Da Costa

There were premature celebrations for the league title moments after the final whistle when home side Vipers Sports Club had humiliated struggling Express 5-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday.

Kawowo Sports / DAVID ISABIRYE

News had filtered through that rivals Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) had faltered against Jinja side BUL at Bul before it later emerged that KCCA won the game 2-1 at the death courtesy of Derrick Nsibambi’s header.

Vipers head coach Miguel Da Costa, however, remains optimistic that it will be done and dusted on the final day of the season.

Speaking to journalists at the post match press conference, Da Costa lauded the efforts of his players in the massive win and promised they will double their efforts come Friday against Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) during one of the final games for the 2017/18 season.

It was a very nice game (against Express). We showed character and charisma to play and win. I thank the players. After fourth goal we relaxed which is normal in football. We shall remain composed and focused against UPDF at home in the final game of the season.

A rare goal from defender Geofrey Wasswa opened the day for Vipers at home with a well tapped goal past goalkeeper Gowin Bbuule in the 41st minute.

Then came a hat-trick from former Express center forward Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma before Duncan Sseninde’s other goal to seal Vipers’ most high scoring performance of the season.

Da Costa and his charges now switch to Friday’s home game against UPDF in a must win scenario.

We are looking forward that game. It is a game everyone needs to win the title. We shall make it.

Reacting about the Lugogo match in which KCCA overcame BUL 2-1 with a last minute Derrick Nsibambi header, Da Costa blasted the match officials in that particular game for playing over 10 minutes.

“They (KCCA vs BUL) played 100 minutes. This is not right. Let them just give the trophy to KCCA and we know” the Portuguese national fumed.

Vipers have 62 points from 29 games and only requires a victory in the final match to win their third championship.

KCCA on the other hand will be making the short trip to Namboole to face Police. They need maximum points and pray Vipers falter along the way.

A similar battle also awaits clubs in the relegation zone with Soana, Proline, Express and Masavu all in the permutations.

