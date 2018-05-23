Two more players join Uganda Cranes training on Tuesday

Upcoming Uganda Cranes international build ups:

Monday, 28th May 2018 : Niger Vs Uganda Cranes

: Niger Vs Uganda Cranes Saturday, 2nd June 2018: Central Africa Republic Vs Uganda

*Both Matches will be played in Niger

The Uganda Cranes non-residential training drills have entered the second day on Wednesday at Lugogo in Kampala.

Two more players joined the rest of the six players who trained on Tuesday at the same venue.

Romanian based midfielder William Luwagga Kizito, who turns up for CMS Politehnica Lasi as well as KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago trained with the rest for the first time.

The players went through the routine warm up paces before they were engaged in a short game drill and shooting practice from distance.

The goalkeepers Jamal Salim Magoola and Lukwago were this time handled by retired former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Sadiq Wassa as Fred Kajoba was granted a few days leave with his club, Bright Stars who travel to Arua on Wednesday evening.

For starters, Uganda Cranes is preparing for two international build ups against Niger and Central African Republic coming up at the end of May and the very start of June, 2018.

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has the belief that the training sessions before the team departs on Sunday will help the players attain fitness and many recover from the hectic season with their respective clubs.

Now, these sessions are helpful to monitor fitness, how to use the ball and self confidence.

Uganda will play Niger and Central African Republic.

The two international build ups are part of the preparations and plans to assemble a formidable team for the AFCON 2019 qualifiers that resume in September 2018.

Players who trained on Wednesday:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago, Salim Jamal Magoola

Outfield players: William Luwagga Kizito, Murushid Juuko, Isaac Muleme, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Khalid Aucho and Allan Kateregga

The Full summoned Squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Jamal Salim (El Merreikh, Sudan)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (Al Nabi Shayth, Lebanon), Nico Wadada (Vipers SC), Murushid Jjuko (Simba, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town, England), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia), Isaac Muleme (Assiouty, Egypt)

Midfielders: Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamos, Zambia), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (East Bengal, India), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), William Kizito Luwagga (CMS Politehnica Lasi, Romania), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town, South Africa), Farouk Miya (Sabail, Azerbaijan on loan from Standard Liege, Belgium), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel, Denmark)

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi ( Simba, Tanzania), Yunus Sentamu ( Tirana, Albania), Edrisa Lubega ( Floridsdorfer AC, Austria), Mohammed Shaban( KCCA)