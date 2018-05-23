Uganda Cranes kick start preparations ahead of Niger camp

Upcoming Uganda Cranes international build ups:

Monday, 28th May 2018: Niger Vs Uganda Cranes

Niger Vs Uganda Cranes Saturday, 2nd June 2018: Central Africa Republic Vs Uganda

Both Matches will be played in Niger

Uganda Cranes on Tuesday morning kick-started the preparations ahead of the upcoming camp in Niger where the East Africans will play two international build ups against Niger and Central African Republic.

Only six players, all foreign based attended the one hour training session held at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

The session consisted of short sprints, stretching, some ball work and distance shooting under the head coach Sebastien Desabre and his assistant Mathias Lule.

The six players in attendance included Sudan based goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola who plies his trade with El Merriekh Sports Club. Simba defender Murushid Juuko (Tanzania), Egyptian based left back Isaac Muleme and blocking midfielder Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Indian based midfielder Khalid Aucho as well as Cape Town City’s dread-locked midfielder Allan Kateregga.

After the session, Kateregga expressed his delight with the call up as it is every player’s dream to be part of the national team.

It’s a very big privilege for me as a player (to be summoned on the national team) and for my career as well. I’m very happy for the opportunity and I take this call with both hands… I pray for the grace to take it with the utmost faith and stay on the team for as long as I can.

The team training continues on Wednesday with another early morning session at Lugogo.

More foreign based players as Emmanuel Okwi, Denis Iguma, William Kizito Luwagga are expected to be part of the session on Wednesday.

The team is expected to depart on Saturday night for Niger ahead of Tuesday’s opening match.

The two international build ups are part of the preparations and plans to assemble a formidable team for the AFCON 2019 qualifiers that resume in September 2018.

Players who trained on Tuesday: Salim Jamal Magoola, Murushid Juuko, Isaac Muleme, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Khalid Aucho and Allan Kateregga

The Full summoned Squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Jamal Salim (El Merreikh, Sudan)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (Al Nabi Shayth, Lebanon), Nico Wadada (Vipers SC), Murushid Jjuko (Simba, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town, England), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia), Isaac Muleme (Assiouty, Egypt)

Midfielders: Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamos, Zambia), Hassan Wasswa (El Geish, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (East Bengal, India), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), William Kizito Luwagga (CMS Politehnica Lasi, Romania), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town, South Africa), Farouk Miya (Sabail, Azerbaijan on loan from Standard Liege, Belgium), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel, Denmark)

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi ( Simba, Tanzania), Yunus Sentamu ( Tirana, Albania), Edrisa Lubega ( Floridsdorfer AC, Austria), Mohammed Shaban( KCCA)