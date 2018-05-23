Uganda Premier League 2017/18: Which clubs will be relegated?

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The final match day of the 2017/18 Uganda Premier League is Friday, 25th May 2018.

This is the moment every ardent Ugandan football fan will eagerly await.

Five clubs (Masavu, Express, Proline, UPDF and Soana) are fighting for the available three slots to survive for another season.

In the same vein, either Vipers or Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Clubs will be declared champions on the evening.

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye reflects at all the matches on the final day that involve the clubs affected.

Masavu Vs Express – Fisheries Training Institute, Bugonga:

The two bottom placed sides will be facing each other with keen interest from the results about the other clubs in the same dockets.

Christened “Mukwano Gw’a Bangi”, Express requires a convincing victory at the lake side stadium in Bugonga with prayers that Vipers win against UPDF and Proline fades at home against Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at Lugogo.

Express is currently 15th with 28 points and Masavu is the bottom placed side with 26 points from 29 matches.

For starters, Masavu assistant coach Alex Gitta resigned following pressure with about four games left on the rooster.

Express will sadly be relegated if they lose the game. The draw will only suit the Red Eagles on if UPDF and Proline fail to win.

Vipers Vs UPDF – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende:

The footballing soldiers need no favours at all. They need maximum points against the current table leaders.

Currently on 29 points, UPDF needs a win against Vipers to have safety.

The worst result they would pray for is a draw with similar hopes that Masavu, Express and Proline all fail to win.

Masavu faces Express at Bugonga and Proline is at home against Uganda Revenue Authority.

A draw for UPDF will work in their favour on when Masavu, Proline and Express all fail to win.

Proline Vs Uganda Revenue Authority:

Mujib Kasule’s Proline currently has 28 points with a deficit of 6 goals.

They face URA at Lugogo, a ground where they managed a goal-less draw with Sports Club Villa on Monday.

Proline, like the rest of the clubs in the relegation battle needs maximum points to have assurance of survival.

A victory for Proline against URA will take them to 31 points.

Just in case Express fails to pick maximum points at Masavu and UPDF falters at Kitende against Vipers, then Proline will have survived.

Soana Vs Maroons – Kavumba Recreational Stadium:

Soana is the best positioned clubs of the five in the relegation fight.

They are currently 12th having collected 31 points from 29 games played.

Smart Obed’s funded side remains coach-less after the sudden sacking of Alex Isabirye and his assistant Katono Mutono.

They play host to safe entity in Maroons who are only playing for prestige as they seek a respectable 6th place above Bright Stars and Police.

The best result for Soana would be a win but they will survive with a point earned from a stalemate.

In case Soana fails to win (with a defeat to Maroons), and UPDF defeats Vipers as well as Proline’s win over URA by a margin of two goals, then Soana will be relegated.

Final Match Day (Kick-off for all Matches at 4 pm): Friday, 25th May 2018: