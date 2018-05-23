Uganda Premier League: Final Day Title Race Permutations

Vipers and KCCA are battling to be league champions

John Batanudde

As the 2017-18 Uganda Premier League comes to an end on Friday, expect drama, sadness and ecstasy at the final whistle at the eight different grounds.

Of course much has been said in reference to the relegation battle as no team has so far been confirmed to play in the Fufa Big League next season but neither do we know the champions.

Only SC Villa and Onduparaka have so far confirmed their places out of the 16-teams on the table.

But let’s focus on the two top fighting for the league title in log leaders Vipers and KCCA.

Vipers SC

Remaining Fixture: UPDF (Home)

Top of the log with 62 points, the two time champions need to match KCCA’s result to be crowned champions.

However, anything short of victory coupled with KCCA’s triumph over Police will imply the Lugogo based side will retain the title for third successive time.

KCCA

Remaining Fixture: Police (Away)

The reigning champions are second on the log with two points behind Vipers.

For them to win the title, they must beat Police at Namboole and also hope the Venoms falter at home to UPDF.

A win for KCCA and draw for Vipers means they tie on points but the Kasasiro have superior goal difference.

That means that even a win may not be enough as long as Vipers win.