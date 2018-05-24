Coach Kabonge secures full sponsorship to upgrade education

CAF “C” licensed coach Allan Kabonge Kivewala best known as “Teacher”, “The Messiah” and the “promotion king” has secured sponsorship from BetLion to upgrade his coaching education.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The Betting company which a few days ago announced a major sponsorship for Uganda Cranes is further committed to developing sport in Uganda at large.

They have vowed to cover all the costs for undergoing his CAF B qualification.

This will give him the qualification required to be able to manage in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

Kabonge recently guided Paidha Black Angels Football Club to promotion into the UPL.

Lionel Kabenge, the company managing director noted;

Allan Kabonge is clearly an immensely talented coach who deserves the opportunity to prove himself at the highest levels of Ugandan football. We look forward to watching Kabonge achieve great things in the Ugandan Premier League.BetLion will also look to support further coaches in receiving the qualifications and training required to coach to a higher standard. Such actions will help develop the quality of coaching in Ugandan football.

The youthful stylish football tactician has made himself a name by guiding a number of clubs to the highest football division – the Uganda Premier League.

Paidha Black Angels F.C was the fourth overall club that he has promoted after Aurum Roses, Masavu and lately Onduparaka.

The timely assistance comes at a time he expressed the willingness to complete the CAF “B” licence course, a stepping stone to coaching in the top flight football division.

In an interview with Kawowo Sports, an excited Kabonge noted;

I am so grateful with BetLion. This is like a dream come true that will help me coach the Uganda Cranes in futyre. I also thank the media who love me and helped to send out my outcry.

Kabonge also runs a football club in Entebbe called the Lake Victoria Soccer Academy.

He has previously coached and guided Mmamba Ggabunga to the famous Bika Bya Buganda football title.