Express desperate for survival away to stubborn Masavu

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 30):

Friday, May 25th 2018

Masavu Vs Express

*Fisheries Training Institute, Bugonga (4:00PM)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Who has ever thought about the current situation that six time Uganda Premier League champions and crowd darling Express Football Club could be a match away from relegation?

This very season, the Wankulukuku based side has blown cold and hot with inconsistent displays with administrative wrangles that dogged the club since the start of the season.

A wave that swept Chief Executive Officers, coaches and the chairperson Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi alike, could not have spared the players too.

The once intimidating Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, a fortress where clubs struggled to earn at least a point was this time round healthy ground for clubs as Onduparaka, Vipers and Masavu who earned maximum points, with draws against mid-table entities Kirinya-Jinja S.S, Maroons and BUL.

On match day 30 when the season climaxes, Express makes the trip to the lake side town of Entebbe to face debutants Masavu at the Fisheries Training Institute playground.

For starters, Masavu earned maximum points over Express during the first round encounter and has been a solid side at their Bugonga home with decent results at home, most notably the point earned from the goal-less stalemate with the reigning champions, KCCA.

Masavu has a slight chance of survival should they win by a good goal margin with prayers that Vipers win against UPDF at St Mary’s Kitende, and Proline falters at home against Uganda Revenue Authority.

On the other hand, Express needs a comfortable win in this very last fixture with keen interest from the Proline versus URA as well as Vipers against UPDF games.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Returning Express players:

After suffering a heart breaking 5-0 loss against Vipers at St Mary’s Kitende on Tuesday, Express FC will see the return of key players who missed the game due to suspensions and other factors.

Stylish left footed midfielder Davis Mayanja and Michael Birungi are back from suspension as Shafik Nana was tested because of injury.

Alfred Leku and Joseph Ssemujju also return having missed the game due to loan clauses embedded in their contracts at Vipers.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Having played with only one goalkeeper in the match against Vipers, Tonny Kyamera, who has been at the national copa championships with Buddo also returns and will make the bench since Godwin Bbule will maintain the number one status quo in goal.

The returning players will be the engine of side desperate to make amends at all times and survive the drop zone.

“We shall work hard to survive being relegated. All the players know our mission. The five players we missed against Vipers are all returning and this will be a big boost indeed” head coach Shafiq Bisaso who is working with George Best Nsiimbe and Hassan Mubiru on the technical bench said.

Add to Jalilu Zimula, the all-round Ayub Kisaliita, Juma Ssebadukka, Muhammed Sharif Ochaya, Isaac Kisujju, Sulaiman Jjingo and others, Express will this time round assemble a stronger side.

Enter team Masavu. After the resignation of Alex Gitta who was assistant to Joseph Mutyaba, Masavu has not remained the same with only a draw at home against Soana to show for.

Technically, players have struggled to grasp a playing format and system of play.

At home, they have had the will power and energies to impress the fans.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Veteran left back Sande Mukiibi, captain Abraham Ndugwa, center forward Arthur Semazzi, left winger James Kasibante, Simon Namwanja, Ivan Lubaale are some of the players expected to die a little for the Entebbe club.

“We have been training well and Express should not expect an easy game. Some of us players have personal ambitions. Even the team will survive if we first beat Express. We are ready” Masavu captain Ndugwa, who was recently summoned to the Uganda Cranes said.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

In the other matches, the title is up for grabs between Vipers and KCCA. Leaders Vipers, who have 62 points host UPDF at Kitende and KCCA makes the trip to Mandela National Stadium to play Police.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S makes the trip to Mbarara to face Mbarara City, Bright Stars is away to Onduparaka in Arua, URA visits Proline at Lugogo and Maroons visit Soana at Kavumba.