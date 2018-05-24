FUFA Women Elite League: Kawempe Musilim, Olila High to face-off in final

FUFA Women Elite League Playoffs

Semifinal Results

Kawempe Muslim 1(5)-1(4) Kampala Queens

Olila High 1-0 Gafford Ladies

FUFA Media

Three-time defending champions Kawempe Muslim and Olila High School will face off in the playoff finals of the 2017-18 FUFA Women Elite League.

This is after the school sides knocked out their opponents on Thursday at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

In first match, Kawempe Muslim beat Kampala Queens 5-4 via a shootout after normal time ended one goal apiece. Queens took a surprise lead through Lillian Akello in the 69th minute but Kawempe quickly responded through Tracy Jones Akiror three minutes later.

In the tense shoot out, Akiror, Aisha Nantongo, Juliet Nalukenge, Grace Aluka and Brenda Nakayenga converted for Kawempe. Aisha Namukisa, Damali Matama, Gladys Nakito and Zaina Namuleme scored for Kampala Queens but Winnie Babirye missed her kick.

FUFA

Meanwhile, Norah Alupo’s 41st minute strike was enough to send Olila High School back to the final at the expense of Gafford Ladies.

The final will be on Saturday May 26, 2018 and will be preceded by a third place playoff match between losing semifinalists Kampala Queens and Gafford Ladies.

Saturday, May 26