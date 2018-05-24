Friday May 25, 2018

Police Vs KCCA – Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Robert Kabuye, one of the KCCA coaches and midfielder Allan Okello have admitted they need luck to be champions ahead of their short trip to Namboole to face Police.

The reigning back to back champions must beat the Cops but also hope UPDF spoils log leaders Vipers’ party in Kitende.

But before that, Kabuye and Okello say their target is maximum points against a Police side that has been far from the team they were in the first round.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“For us, the target is to win as usual,” said Okello. “But we pray for luck in Kitende as well,” he added.

Kabuye described the game against Abdallah Mubiru’s charges as normal but tough.

“It’s a normal game for us but a bit tough against a very good side,” said the tactician who won the 2004 Uganda Cup as interim for the club. “We know destiny isn’t in our hands but again, we must finish our job as well,” he explained.

Mubiru warns the champions against expecting it easy against his side as he also wants victory to finish in a better position than 7th where they lie at the moment.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

“These are games that need no extra to motivate the players,” said Mubiru. “If we are to achieve the target of finishing in the top five, we must win and that’s the mission come Friday,” he added.

Team News

Douglas Kisembo is ineligible to face his parent club since he is on loan thus Davis Mutebi will be the man between the sticks.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Albert Mugisa may also return to the team after missing several games due to academic engagements.

KCCA will still be without Muzamiru Mutyaba who is three weeks away from return but Muhammad Shaban is back into the team after suspiciously missing the 2-1 over Bul on Tuesday.

Stats

Police have registered no win against KCCA in the last 15 meetings

In the same period, they have managed only four draws and lost the rest

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a 2-2 draw with the Cops coming from two goals down to snatch a point.