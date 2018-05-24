Friday May 25, 2018

Proline Vs URA – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Proline’s last opportunity to maintain status in the Uganda Premier League comes on Friday when they host unpredictable URA at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

Mujib Kasule’s side, third from the bottom on the 16-team log has been disappointing in the past couple of games but a 5-0 defeat for Express at Vipers gave them a lifeline.

What the Wandegeya based side must do is beat the Tax Collectors and hope results elsewhere go their way.

A win will be enough if UPDF lose to title chasing Vipers as well the Express also fail to better Proline’s result when they visit Masavu in another relegation six pointer.

Kasule will rely on the gigantic Daniel Isiagi for goals with Gift Ali running the show in midfield.

URA come into the game on the back three successive draws and a loss and are yet to win under Sam Ssimbwa.

Herman Wasswa will be the key man Proline must keenly watch up front but also beware of the damage Shafik Kagimu, Moses Seruyide and former employee Said Kyeyune.