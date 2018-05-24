SC Villa Jogoo hosts BUL in ‘dead rubber’ contest

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 30):

Friday, 25th May 2018

Sports Club Villa Jogoo Vs BUL

*At Masaka Recreational Stadium (4:00PM)

KAWOWO SPORTS

When Sports Club Villa Jogoo hosts Jinja based club BUL on Friday during the final match of the season, there is no pressure what so ever for the two clubs.

Regardless of the final results on the results, Sports Club Villa Jogoo will remain third on the table standings since they have 55 points and can not reach the bare minimum of 60 points that current second placed KCCA have at the moment.

Jinja based BUL is currently 9th on the 16 team log with 36 points, same as 8th placed Maroons.

Villa who picked a point in the goal-less draw on Monday away to Proline at Lugogo, will seek to end yet another disappointing season on a high footing with maximum points against BUL.

Jogoo head coach Wasswa Bbosa hints of the need to win the game as a build up for their Sunday’s Uganda Cup clash with Vipers Sports Club;

We need to end the season with a victory and this will be a perfect preparatory match ahead of our first leg with Vipers in the Uganda Cup.

Ambrose Kirya who missed the Monday game against Proline because of injury remains sidelined as a precaution ahead of Sunday’s Uganda Cup clash.

The Jogoo club captain Bernard Muwanga who limped out in the match with Proline faces a late fitness test.

Their top scorer Martin Kizza, George Senkaaba, Alex Kitata and Yubu Bogere lead the surge for goals.

Left winger Vitalis Tabu and left back Arthur Kiggundu will continue to get more minutes ahead of Sunday’s match.

BUL will look to the fine form of Pierre Kambale Muhindo, Douglas Owori, Yunus Sibira and Richard Wandyaka to break the Jogoo backline.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

This will be one of the eight final games of the season where the title will be determined as well. Leaders Vipers only need to win at home against UPDF to be declared champions.

Should Vipers falter and KCCA win away to Police, then Mike Mutebi’s charges will be declared champions.

Also, the relegation battle will be determined.

Bottom lagging Masavu is home against Express. Proline shall host Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Soana will be home against Maroons at Kavumba.

Meanwhile, Bright Stars take on Onduparaka in Arua at the Green Light Stadium and Kirinya Jinja S.S will also complete the season away from home to Mbarara City in Mbarara at Kakyeka Stadium.