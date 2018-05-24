Senkatuka-less Bright Stars safely arrive in Arua ahead of Onduparaka test

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 30):

Friday, 25th May 2018

Onduparaka Vs Bright Stars

*At Green Light Stadium, Arua (4:00PM)

Bright Stars Football Club endured close to 500KM on a road trip from Kampala to the West Nile district of Arua of their final league game of the season with Onduparaka F.C.

Moments after arrival in Arua on Thursday morning, the team was engaged in a one hour training session.

This match will be among the eight match day 30 games lined up for Friday, 25th May 2018 as the Uganda Premier League climaxes.

“We travelled well on Wednesday night and reached Thursday morning. We also conducted a light final training session on the eve of the match moments after arrival so that the players could have a complete rest. All the players who travelled are ready for the match on Friday” head coach Fred Kajoba told Kawowo Sports.

The club will dearly miss the services of their captain and top scorer Nelson Senkatuka.

For starters, Senkatuka travelled to Japan for trials with Hiratsuka based Shonan Bellimare Football Club, found in West Kanagawa Prefecture state.

Thereafter, he will set for Belgium to have another trial stint with St Truiden Football Club.

About their missing center forward, Kajoba believes the rest of the strikers at his disposal can equally do the job.

We shall miss Senkatuka. He has been our captain, team leader and top scorer. We wish him the very best. However, there are players who will play his role in Ramex Kasozi and Joshua Kawadwa against Onduparaka.

A crop of young midfielders Henry Kiwanuka, Mahad Kiseeka, Brian Enzema and the all round Sula Ssebunza will be readily available to play the supplementary roles.

Onduparaka will be also eager to end the season on the high footing with a home win before enthusiastic fans.

In goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato, arguably the best shot stopper of the season, Onduparaka has safe hands and they are assured of protection throughout the match.

Towering center back Rashid Toha, overlapping full back Rashid Okocha and Aggrey Kirya are other important players for the team.

Midfielder Gadaffi Gadihno, Ivan Mbowa, Ezra “Dead Rubber” Bidda will also be of equal significance for the home side.

Onduparaka, with 45 points off 29 games will finish the season in 4th place regardless of the final result on the day against Bright Stars.

Bright Stars seeks for 5th place since they have 38 points, same as Kirinya-Jinja S.S.