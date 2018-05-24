Friday May 25, 2018

Soana Vs Maroons – Kavumba Recreation Ground 4pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Relegation threatened Soana have destiny in own hands when they host Maroons at Kavumba Recreation Ground.

The coach-less side sit 12th on the league table but need to secure at least a point against Asaph Mwebaze’s side to maintain their top tier status for yet another season.

Soana will draw inspiration from a hard fought 2-1 win away to UPDF in their previous league match if they are to beat a tricky opponent in Maroons.

They will hope strikers Petit Wanok, formerly at Maroons, Allan Kayiwa and the Emmanuel Kalyowa are in goal scoring mood on the day.

Maroons are safe from the drop but know that maximum points may push them as far 5th position if results elsewhere go their way.

Pius Obuya, Ronald Orombi and Solomon Walusimbi will be key for the visitors who lost to Police in their last game.