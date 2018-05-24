Sofapaka, BUL join the quest for Kirinya-Jinja S.S head coach, Ayiekho

Kenya Premier League giants Sofapaka Sports Club has joined a quest of clubs seeking for the signature of Kirinya-Jinja S.S FC head coach Charles Ayiekho “Mbuzzi” Lukula, Kawowo Sports has learnt.

Despite having served less than a year onto his current two year tenure at the Jinja based school, Ayiekho has attracted interest from local and foreign clubs.

The development follows enviable success that Ayiekho has recorded at Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football club for the season 2017/18, having registered 11 wins in 29 games which leaves the school run club in 5th place on 40 points with one game left on the menu.

Money mogul Elly Kalekwa, director at Sofapaka S.C has openly expressed interest in the Ugandan having tabled $15000 (at least Shs 54M) as sign on fees.

This comes at a time Nyamityobora, BUL, Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Ayiekho’s immediate former club Soana also showed interest in signing him.

Sports Club Villa Jogoo president Ben Immanuel Misagga is a long term keen admirer of Ayiekho for his organizational abilities albeit technical skills.

When approached for a comment, Ayiekho does not refute nor confirm the allegations but acknowledges the fact he still has a one year tenure on his current employment contract to serve at Kirinya-Jinja S.S F.C.

The truth is that my agent has received offers and notified me but I am still under contract at Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club unless it is bought out or the clubs agree on mutual consent.

However, he does not rule out any chance of negotiations for an improved contract with the current employees to pen an extension.

Ayiekho is a hands-on tactician whose man-management skills, football knowledge and great planning etiquettes have been visible throughout the season.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S complete the 2017/18 season away from home with a trip to Mbarara against Mbarara City at the Kakyeka stadium.