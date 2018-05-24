© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Taddeo Lwanga is confident Vipers will overcome stubborn UPDF and claim the 2017/18 Uganda Premier League.

The Venoms host the army side at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Friday in the final game of the league and maximum points will see them clinch a third league title.

“For us, each game is treated the same and we have achieved same results,” said Lwanga. “We are sure of victory against UPDF,” he confidently said.

Vipers had their celebrations cut short by a late winning goal for KCCA at Lugogo against Bul on Tuesday but Lwanga believes it’s only a delay for the champagne to be popped.

His coach Miguel Da Costa also echoed same sentiments insisting they will be calm against Steven Bogere’s side.

“We shall remain composed and focused against UPDF at home in the final game of the season,” said the Portuguese. “We are looking forward that game,” he added.

“It is a game everyone needs to win the title. We shall make it.

Vipers top the log with 62 points, two more than KCCA with a game left to complete the season.