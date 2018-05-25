Onduparaka 2-0 Bright Stars

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Ceaser Okhuti and Ezra Bilda scored in each half respectively to earn ten man Onduparaka their first win over visiting Bright Stars at Green Light stadium, Arua.

However, Okhuti turned from hero to villain when he got marching orders 19 minutes to the final whistle.

Okhuti put the hosts in the lead after 28 minutes and the goal took the Caterpillars into the break with a one goal cushion.

Bright Stars, who missed their talisman Nelson Senkatuka for the duel had any hopes of recovery distinguished in the 64th minute when Bilda scored the hosts second.

Seven minutes later, Okhuti was for a bad tackle but Simeon Masaba’s side held on for all points.

The Caterpillars end the campaign, their second in the top division 48 points in 4th position while Bright Stars dropped to 8th with 10 points less.