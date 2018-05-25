2017/18 Uganda Premier league prize money: Clubs eagerly await Shs 128M kitty

As the curtains for the 2017/18 Uganda Premier League gracefully close down, the 16 clubs stand to share the total prize money of Shs. 128M.

A lion’s share of this money will definitely be allocated to the champions who will pocket Shs. 60M who will also get championship gold medals and a glittering trophy as well.

The first runners up will smile to the bank with Shs 20M.

Either Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club, the reigning champions or Vipers will be declared champions or take second place.

Vipers who lead the standings have accumulated 62 points with KCCA on 60 points from 29 matches played apiece.

The Venoms host relegation battling UPDF as KCCA makes the short trip across town to play Police at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Sports Club Villa Jogoo who are already guaranteed of third place will pocket Shs 9.6M.

The fourth placed club, Onduparaka will be rewarded with Shs. 7M and the club that finishes 5th shall as well get Shs. 5M.

The amounts keep decreasing up to the 16th placed club who will get Shs 500,000.

Each of the 16 clubs will at least get a fraction of the prize money.

Final Match Day (Friday, 25th May 2018 – All games kick off at 4:00 PM):

Vipers Vs UPDF – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Police Vs KCCA – Nelson Mandela National Stadium

Sports Club Villa Jogoo Vs BUL – Masaka Recreational Stadium

Onduparaka Vs Bright Stars – Bet way stadium, Arua

Masavu Vs Express – Fisheries Training Institute, Bugonga

Soana Vs Maroons – Kavumba Recreational Stadium

Proline Vs URA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Mbarara City Vs Kirinya-Jinja S.S – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Break down of prize money (Total package: Shs 128M):

1 – Shs 60M

2 – Shs 20M

3 – Shs 9.6M

4 – Shs 7M

5 – Shs 5M

6 – Shs 4.5M

7 – Shs 4M

8 – Shs 3.5M

9 – Shs 2.8M

10 – Shs 2.5M

11 – Shs 2.4M

12 – Shs 2.3M

13 – 2.2M

14 – Shs 1M

15 – Shs 0.7M

16 – Shs 0.5M