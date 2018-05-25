2018 Kampala night run route released

2018 Kampala Night Run (2 KM):

Saturday, 9th JuThne 2018

Start & Finish: Torino Bar & Restaurant, Kololo

Time: 7 pm

It is barely a fortnight to the start of the first ever Kampala Tusker Lite Night Run, but the preparations have continued to progress for the better.

Following a largely successful launch a week ago, the organizers of this unique run, the first of its kind in the country are not resting at all with efficient planning strategies, all intended to transform the run into a complete success.

The latest development is the official confirmation of the 2km route for the event.

For starters, the run will take place on June 9 under the theme` Lite the night’.

It is one event which is primed to be one of Kampala`s biggest crowd pullers because of the fuse sport and fun.

It will begin and finish at Torino bar and restaurant, while taking in most of Lugogo, Kololo and surrounding areas.

Route:

Runners will depart Torino bar and restaurant, heading for Hesketh Bell road to join Acher road before heading for upper Kololo.

From there, the night`s athletes will head for upper Kololo Terrace through Impala avenue and back to the Lugogo bypass , re-joining upper Kololo terrace and back to Torino.

Ronald Kivumbi of Brand 7D’s, one of the event organizers asserts;

The route is short not to overstrain the runners because the real party kicks off when the running ends, there’s lot to do after the run.At the finish, winners of different categories will be awarded

Pivot Media

In keeping in tune with the event’s fun theme, participants in the run can look forward to an evening where they literally glow in the dark, thanks to various fancy glow accessories that will be available to runners.

These will range runners’ kits to glowing wrist bands and other accessories.

How to register:

To take part in this run, one purchases a 6 pack of Tusker Lite at selected supermarkets and register for the run. You can also buy tickets at Torino Bar, Definition Store Acacia Mall and online via Quicket.co.ug for only 30,000 UGX.

Prizes and awards:

As part of keeping in tune with the event’s fun theme, participants in the run can look forward to an evening where they literally glow in the dark, thanks to various fancy glow accessories that will be available to runners.

These will range runners’ kits to glowing wrist bands and other accessories.

Prizes will be given for categories including: shortest time to reach the finish line; first runner-up; second runner-up; most creative runner; most stylish runner; most lit or glowed up runner and; best squad.

The prizes will include vouchers for designer sports gear, medals and gym bags.

Maximum security prior to, during and after the run is guaranteed.

To crown the night in style, there are assured performances from Fik Fameica, Cindy, Beenie Gunter, Latinum and Allan Toniks with DJ Simples, Ciza and DJ Mary Jo.