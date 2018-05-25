A Draw Not Enough As KCCA Lose Title To Vipers On Final Day

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

A late winner by Derrick Nsibambi against BUL meant that KCCA had a chance of wrestling the title out of Vipers’ grip on the final day of the season. They however needed to win against Police and hope the army men of UPDF do them a favour in Kitende.

KCCA head coach Mike Mutebi lost his father on Wednesday and the burial on Friday coincided with this must-win for KCCA. He was evidently missing on the touchline with his assistant Moley Byekwaso taking chargeof the game against Police FC.

The reliable Charles Lukwago was missing in goal with his deputy Jamal Maliyamungu in goal and KCCA would rue this decision as Maliyamungu was at fault for both goals scored by Police.

Kiiza “Assist” Mustafa limped off early in the match after he was on the wrong end of a tackle replaced by Paul Musamali with only 5 minutes on the clock. Police the pass masters in the league had the early chances stretching the three-man defence of KCCA who were sometimes exposed by the adventurous midfield of Allan Okello and Saddam Juma.

Allen Okello opened the scoring for KCCA in the 25th minute after Sadam Juma had been fouled near the box, Allan Okello stepped up and curled a beautiful left footer over the wall which took a deflection, wrong-footing the Police keeper to give the visitors the lead.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

A relaxed KCCA paid the price when Norman Ojik unleashed a thunder bolt from 30 yards catching out Maliyamungu in the KCCA goal with the hosts taking the lead out of nothing in the 30th minute. In 1st half added time the cops took the lead about some clever work on the left allowed Samuel Kayondo finish smartly at the near post.

The sides went into break with the cops in the lead and with Vipers drawing UPDF in Kitende the defending champs had to throw the kitchen sink at Police.

After the break Moley Byekwaso immediately made the change with Julius Poloto withdrawn for Paul Mucurezi. Coach Mike Mutebi made an appearance at the 1st of the second half and his appearance raised the tempo of the game as KCCA pushed for an equaliser.

KCCA set up camp in the Police half for most the second half with one raid after another but they could only find the equalizer in the 83rd minute as substitute Patrick Kaddu pocked home a Sadam Juma free kick.

With Vipers leading 4-1 in Kitende it didn’t matter how many goals KCCA scored — the title was already sealed for the Kitende based side. KCCA will have to contend with second place and lose the title they have had for the last two seasons.