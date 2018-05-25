Elgon Cup 2018: Rugby Cranes head coach Duncan optimistic ahead of first leg with Kenya

Elgon Cup 2018 (1st Leg):

Saturday, May 26

Uganda Vs. Kenya

At Legends Rugby Club, Kampala (Kick off Time: 4:30 pm)

*Entry Fees: 20,000/=, 30,000/= & 50,000/=

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Rugby Cranes head coach John Duncan is optimistic of a great performance from his charges in Saturday’s first leg encounter with Kenya at the Legends Rugby ground in Kampala this Saturday.

Duncan cites the sound preparations for the home country that date as far back as November 2017 with training camps selected for the wider pool of players, as well as the friendly matches.

We have had great preparations which started late last year. The players are mentally and physically prepared for the task ahead of them and I predict a competitive game as well.

Duncan alongside his assistant Robert Seguya on Wednesday released a 23 man squad for the eagerly awaited game.

The Ugandan side has seven players who eagerly await to have their test debuts.

These are Kobs’ duo of Adrian Kasito and Ian Munyani, the Black Pirates’ Nathan Bwambale and Edgar Pajob, Simon Olet of Buffaloes as well as Kabras Sugar’s Elphaz Emong.

The team will be skippered by Asuman Mugerwa with Justin Kimono as his deputy.

Asuman has also expressed the desire to lead his charges for the best possible result on the day.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

During last year’s edition, Kenya won the 2017 Elgon Cup with an aggregate of 56-51.

The Simbas triumphed 23-18 during the first leg in Kampala and the return leg ended in a 33-33 draw in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s head coach Ian Snook also released the team that will make the Kampala trip.

Led by Darwin Mukidza and Jacob Ojee both who feature for KCB, the team also has Peter Karia, Philip Ikambili (Homeboyz), George Nyambua (Kabras), Impala’s Leo Seje, Oliver Mangeni, Martin Owilah and Curtis Lilako, among others.

After Saturday’s game, focus will turn to the preparation for the Africa Gold Cup campaign.

Uganda starts the campaign away from home on June 16 against Namibia at Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek.

Thereafter, they will take on Kenya at RFUEA Ground in a game that will double as the second leg of the Elgon Cup on July 7 in Nairobi.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda will host Tunisia (August 4), Morocco (August 11) and Zimbabwe (August 18) in the race for African glory and a place at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Summoned Uganda Rugby Cranes Squad:

Backs: Aaron Afoirwoth (Kenya Harlequins), Ian Munyani (Kobs), Philip Wokorach (Kabras Sugar), Ivan Kirabo (Kabras Sugar), Ivan Magomu (Kabras Sugar), James Odong (Nondescripts), Pius Ogena (Kabras Sugar), Eric Mula (Rhinos), Justin Kimono (Kobs, Vice Captain), Adrian Kasito (Kobs)

Forwards: Simon Olet (Buffaloes), Musa Muwonge (Black Pirates), Paul Ssekate (Mongers), Adnan Mutebi (Kobs), Saul Kivumbi (Rhinos), Asuman Mugerwa (Kabras Sugar, Team Captain), Nathan Bwambale (Black Pirates), Edgar Pajob (Black Pirates), Robert Aziku (Rhinos), Elphaz Emong (Kabras Sugar), Bryon Oketayot (Rhinos), Brian Asaba (Kobs), Marvin Odong (Black Pirates)

Kenyan Squad:

Patrick Ouko (Homeboyz), Philip Ikambili (Homeboyz), Joseph Odero (Kabras), Malcolm Onsando (Quins), Oliver Mang’eni (KCB), George Nyambua (Kabras), Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore), Tony Onyango (Homeboyz), Martin Owilah (KCB), Samson Onsomu (Impala), Isaac Adimo (Quins), Leo Seje (Impala), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Darwin Mukidza, Jacob Ojee (KCB), Peter Karia (KCB), Vincent Mose (Impala), Curtis Lilako (KCB), Andrew Chogo (Kabras), Davis Chenge (KCB), Xavier Bett (Impala), Biko Adema (Nondies), Oscar Simiyu (KCB)

Officials:

Ian Snook (Head Coach), Murray Roulston (Assistant Coach), Dominique Habimana (Forwards Coach), Richard Ochieng (Conditioning Coach), Christopher Makachia (Physio), Simiyu Wangila (Team Manager)