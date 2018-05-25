FUFA Disciplinary panel throws out petition for UPDF against Soana

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) disciplinary panel has thrown out a petition filed by the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football club against Soana.

UPDF FC alleged that Soana F.C allowed an unlicensed coach Abdul Kigenyi to sit on the club’s technical bench during the match no. 229, between the two clubs played on 11th May 2018 at Bombo.

In the defence filed by Soana, Kigenyi has never been registered as the coach of the club.

Abdul Kigenyi is only registered as an official in charge of welfare and team administration at every game. On that particular match day, we did not present a coach nor an assistant because of internal administrative issues at the club” Soana filed in defence.

The FUFA disciplinary panel headed by Deo Mutabazi as chairman therefore compared the defence and petition vis-à-vis the match referee’s report as passed the verdict;

Upon analysis of the evidence presented by both parties and from the referee’s report, thei panel finds that Abdul Kigenyi was never presented by Soana FC as head coach nor assistant coach in match No. 229 UPDF FC vs Soana FC at Bombo. This finding is buttressed by the referees and match assessors reports. These reports only listed Abdul Kigenyi as an official not as head coach nor assistant coach. Therefore, upon the above evidence, this petition lacks merit and hereby dismissed

The development followed sudden sacking of two Soana coaches Alex Isabirye (head) and his assistant David Katono Mutono over unconvincing performances.

Soana hosts Maroons at Kavumba in the last game of the season and UPDF requires nothing but maximum points when they take on title chasing Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Meanwhile, the panel has summoned Paidha Black Angels head coach Allan Kabonge and Vipers Sports Club head coach Miguel Da Costa to answer different cases of indiscipline.

Kabonge removed his shirt after guiding Paidh Black Angels to the top tier league and Da Costa is accused of verbal utterances towards the federation after match day 29 in which Vipers won convincingly 5-0 against Express and KCCA also triumphed 2-1 over BUL.