Ginnegar names the 23 man Uganda Lacrosse team for 2018 World Games

2018 FIL World Lacrosse Championships:

July, Netanya – Israel

Uganda Lacrosse Association

Uganda men’s Lacrosse head coach Pete Ginnegar released the final 23 man squad that will represent the country at the 2018 FIL World Lacrosse championship.

For starters, the World championship will be hosted by Israel in Netanya city come July 2018.

The team has two goalkeepers Allan Omone and James Okello.

There are nine defenders and 12 offensive players.

Quoted by the Uganda lacrosse website, Ginnegar talked about the selection process of the team;

It was a long and intense process. We asked the players to make this decision difficult for us and they did just that. Every player dreams if representing his country, and we made it clear from the start that we are limited to 23 players. They worked tremendously hard and did everything we asked of them. We believe the final roster reflects our best chance to achieve success in Israel this summer

Final hurdle:

The Uganda Lacrosse Foundation is still seeking for $ 38,000 to assist in the final polishing of the team and travel expenses.

Meanwhile, the foundation announced Encore Lacrosse as the official uniform sponsor as well as STX and Adrenaline Lacrosse who provided the custom helmets and socks.

The full team: