Kirinya-Jinja S.S seeks to consolidate 5th place as they visit Mbarara City in league ender

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 30):

Friday, 25 May 2018

Mbarara City Vs Kirinya-Jinja S.S

*At Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4:00 PM)

One of the best performers of the 2017/18 Uganda Premier league is no doubt Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club.

The Jinja based club which hosts their home matches at the Kyabazinga stadium on the outskirt of Jinja has displayed great brand of football all season round.

On the final match day of the season, the school run club will visit league debutants Mbarara City at the Kakyeka stadium in Western Uganda.

Currently positioned 5th on the 16 team log with 40 points, Kirinya-Jinja S.S can not dislodge any of the four clubs above them (Vipers, KCCA, SC Villa Jogoo and Onduparaka).

However, they would seek to consolidate their position should they register maximum points from the game or secure a draw with hopes that Bright Stars and Police all fail to win their respective games away to Onduparaka and at home to KCCA respectively.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Kirinya-Jinja S.S head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula, who has reportedly attracted the interest from a number of local and foreign clubs is focused ahead of their final league game for the season.

We have played as a team for the entire season. We need to complete the season on a high note with a great performance away from home.

Mbarara City’s Samuel Kawalya has since the sacking of Ibrahim Kirya handled the club with utmost care.

Kawalya has engineered crucial points for the club against Masavu (win), Sports Club Villa Jogoo (draw) and lately Onduparaka (win) which secured the club vital points to avoid being relegated.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kawalya, like Ayiekoh wants to end the season with a victory. Fresh from Cameroon with the Uganda U-20 national team where he is the goalkeeping coach, Kawalya notes;

We have been fighting hard home and away to win. We need maximum points in the final home game before the home fans.

Key players:

The home side will assemble more or so the same side that defeated Onduparaka with captain Steven Othieno, striker Emmanuel Obinna, Makweth Wol, Clinton Kamugisha, Hilary Mukundane, veteran Owen Kasule, Eddie Mubiru and goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba all part of the match day plans.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Kirinya-Jinja S.S who travelled to Mbarara on Thursday will maintain the constants as Allan Drajua (right back), Livingstone “C4” Mulondo, George Kasonko, Wiley Macro, captain Godfrey Akol, tried and tested Isaac Ntege, Anthony Mayanja, as well as the enviable attacking trio of Fred Amaku, Faizol Muwawu and Musa Esenu.

Maximum points for Mbarara City will drive the club to 10th place with 35 points in case Sam Ssimbwa’s URA falls away to Proline at Lugogo.

All Match Day 30 Games (Kick-off for all is 4:00 PM):