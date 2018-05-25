Neymar spurs Katwe United past Kiboga Young | FUFA Big League play offs

Big League play-off (1st Leg):

Kiboga Young 0-1 Katwe United

It is advantage Katwe United over Kiboga Young ahead of the return leg for the FUFA Big league play-offs slated for this Sunday in Kampala.

Joshua “Neymar” Kalisa’s strike for Katwe United during the first leg played at the Kiboga town council play grounds give the Kampala side an early advantage ahead of the return leg.

Katwe United, a club bank rolled by Makindye West Member of Parliament, Allan “Bwiino” Ssewanyana toppled the Kampala region after outclassing Kisugu United 2-1 at the Star Times stadium, Lugogo.

On the other hand, Kiboga Young were also 3-1 winners against Luweero United at the Uganda Martyrs’ Ssonde play ground.

KAWOWO SPORTS

Striker Isaac Otto bagged a brace on the day with Jude Ssemugabi scoring the other.

Bright Kone Kisampamuugu got the consolation for Luweero United.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, head coach at Kiboga Young believes they have all it takes to overturn the first leg result;

We have not lost hope. We have revisited the mistake we did during the first leg. We shall perform well and outscore them (Katwe United) during the return leg

KAWOWO SPORTS

The return leg between Katwe United and Kiboga Young will be played in Kampala (tentatively at the Star Times stadium, Lugogo) this Sunday.

The winner on aggregate over the two legs will progress to the FUFA Big league, the second highest tier division of football in Uganda.