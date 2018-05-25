Obama to lead Equatorial Guinea ahead of Kenya clash | International Build Up

International Friendly Match:

Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Equatorial Guinea

Monday, May 28th 2018

*At Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos

Equatorial Guinea head coach Frank Dumas named a strong 19-man squad ahead of their international friendly match with the Kenya Harambee Stars slated for Monday, 28th May 2018.

The game will be played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Atletico Madrid’s defender Frederico Obama leads the cast of stars on the 19 man squad.

Esteban Orozco, a defender at Spanish side Real Betis as well as former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Felipe Ovono who is now at Mekelle City is also on the team.

The build-up will be the second international friendly match in a space of five days for Kenya since they also host Swaziland on Friday, 25th May 2018 in Machakos.

These matches provide a perfect preparatory measure for Kenya before they depart for India where they will take part in the Hero Intercontinental Cup.

The Hero International cup kicks off Friday, 1st June 2018.

Equatorial Guinea is currently 145th on the FIFA Rankings and Kenya is 111st on the latest rankings released on 17th May 2018.

Full squad:

Goalkeeper: Fellipe Ovono (Mekelle City), Pascacio Francisco (Sony Ela Nguema), Achille Pensy Moukembe (Deportivo Niefang)

Defenders: Rui Fernado Dacracia (Hiberans),Esteborn Orozco (Real Betis),Frederico Obama (Athletico Madrid), Igor Engoga (UD Almenia),Cosme Avnene Ebang (DVO Unidad),Marlano Ondo Monsuy (FC Shkupu).

Midfielders: Pablo Ganet Comitre (Tetun Marruecos),Valeriano Chama (Monte Bullana),Benjamin Edu Ndong (Rio Ave),Federico Bicoro (CD Sance), Iban Salvador Edu (Cultural Luonessa),Saul Coco Bassey (CD Espanol),Basilio Ndong Owono (FC Shkupi).

Forwards: Pedro Oba (Deportivo Niefang), Gokra Luariz (Cercede CF),Nicholas Kata Senga (AT Saguntino)