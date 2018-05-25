Soana 0-0 Maroons

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Steven Bengo missed a first half penalty as Soana drew goalless with Maroons at Kavumba to confirm safety from relegation.

In the only game that produced no goals on the final day, the hosts earned a penalty that was missed in the first half.

Richard Ayiko was adjudged to have fouled in the area in a fixture that didn’t produce many goal scoring opportunities.

A draw put the Kavumba based side on 32 points thus finishing the campaign in 12th position on the 16-team log while Asaph Mwebaze’s Prions’ side ended the campaign 10th with five points better.

Prior to the game, the hosts needed at least a point to confirm safety and they just did that also results elsewhere had gone their way.