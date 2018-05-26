Agandu’s goal for BUL seals miserable ending for SC Villa Jogoo

Uganda Premier League:

Sports Club Villa Jogoo 0-1 BUL

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Jinja based outfit BUL Football Club subjected Sports Club Villa to a 1-0 loss in the final Uganda Premier League match played at the Masaka Recreational Stadium on Friday.

Fred Agandu scored the lone strike of the day, condemning the Jogoos to their 5th loss of the campaign.

This was during one of the last eight matches on match day 30 of the elite league in the country.

The Jogoos climaxed the season with 55 points with a third place finish and are guaranteed of at least Shs. 9.7M in prize money.

Maximum points for BUL helped Kefa Kisala and Peter Onen’s coached side end the season on a high footing, finishing in 6th with 39 points, same as Police who drew with KCCA on the final match day.

In other matches played on the same day, Vipers humbled UPDF 4-1 to be crowned champions for this season at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Vipers thus won their third championship following earlier successes in 2010 and 2015. Vipers will now represent the country in the CAF Champions league next season.

KCCA rallied from a goal down to make amends during their two all draw with Police at Mandela National Stadium. Mike Mutebi’s charges finished second with 61 points.

Onduparaka smiled to a 2-0 home win against Bright Stars in Arua.

Meanwhile, Soana earned a point with Maroons during the non-scoring draw at Kavumba.

URA recovered from a goal down to condemn Proline 2-1 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Mbarara City lost to visiting Kirinya-Jinja S.S 2-0 at the Kakyeka stadium.

UPDF, Proline and Masavu are all relegated to the FUFA Big league.