Ceylon Lions take on Kutchi Tigers desperate for a win

Cricket Uganda

Ceylon Lions have been on the wrong end of the law and results. They defeated KICC in their 1st game of the season but were docked all points for using unregistered players and the have since lost 3 games in a row.

Ceylon Lions were playing under Charity last season and they are a very decent side which their results have not shown so far.

Lawrence Ssempijja and his youthful side cannot afford to lose any more games if they don’t want to be caught in the relegation battles Charity faced last season.

The Lions suffered a 91-run loss to defending champions Aziz Damani last weekend but atleast their superstar batsman Simon Ssesazi was able to find some form, scoring a half century.

They face a Kutchi Tigers side is on the up after they defeated Premier by seven wickets the previous Sunday. Kutchi Tigers have won 2 games this season but have also lost twice and if they are to make an upward movement they will have to win this game.

However, between the two sides Ceylon Lions are more desperate for the win because they have lost all four of their games and it’s only them and Premier that have failed to win any game so far this season in the top flight.

Ssempijja will be looking to his young brother and national team opening batsman Simon Ssesazi and Arnold Otwani for runs while all-rounder Jonathan Ssebanja will need to put in a shift with both ball and bat.

This is the only Division 1 game of the weekend and will be played at the home of Cricket – Lugogo.