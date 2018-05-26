© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

With the 2017-18 Uganda Premier League season done now, Ismael Kiyonga takes a look at a standout XI, including League top scorer Daniel ‘Mzee’ Sserunkuma

GK – Samson Kirya | SC Villa

If there was a fixture to encapsulate Samson Kirya’s campaign it would be SC Villa’s 1-0 win away to Onduparaka, in which he made a string of exceptional saves to break the Caterpillar unbeaten home record. It’s difficult to imagine where the Jogoos, a side that don’t score enough may have finished the season without Kirya protecting their goal.

The former league winners have conceded the least number of goals; 12 with Kirya letting in no double figures.

RB – Paul Willa | Police

Paul Willa has enjoyed a fine first season with Police, proving his decision to leave KCCA in the August window was the correct one.

Willa’s brilliance saw him earn a national U-20 team call up where he dislodged Fred Okot.

He has been so good defensively but also made offensive runs as per the Cops philosophy.

LB – Mustafa Kizza | KCCA

The left back’s emergency as first choice at KCCA is a romantic one. From being deputy to Isaac Muleme to making double figures of assists in the league to earn the nickname ‘assist’.

A little suspect defensively but you can’t take away his impact in attack.

CB – Henry Katongole | SC Villa

Ever-present in SC Villa’s defence this season, the Proline graduate has formed a strong partnership with Bernard Muwanga to help the Masaka based side edge mount a title challenge.

Katongole is one of the unsung heroes right from Express but arguably the best defender in the domestic competition.

CB – Timothy Awany | KCCA

In a season where KCCA didn’t have a lot of standout performers, Timothy Awany has been outstanding.

The 22-year-old’s impact at Lugogo this season has been so great that he was rewarded with the armband and is currently part and parcel of the national tea.

CM – Taddeo Lwanga | Vipers

Had Taddeo Lwanga been named midfielder of the Season ahead of KCCA’s Ibrahim Sadam Juma last season, few would have had a genuine complaint.

The significance of the Vipers star’s performances under Miguel Da Costa this term has been immeasurable, and without him a Premier League title would be won away from Kitende.

A hard tackler that has earned abuses and praises from a divide of fans but his positional sense and ability to take the game by its horns cant be underestimated.

CM – Nicholas Kasozi | SC Villa

“Average players complicate the game. Great players simplify it,” Thierry Henry told Sky Sports, referring to Kevin De Bruyne’s talent.

The description fits none other than SC Villa’s Nicholas Kasozi who in his first season in the top division has proved a hit.

A defensive midfielder with energy, good game reading and great positional sense, Kasozi is arguably the Midfielder of the Season.

CAM – Martin Kizza | SC Villa

From a KCCA reject to a hit at Villa Park, Martin Kizza has had an exceptional season.

The left footed attacking player with the ability to play on the right, left or central side of midfield, Kizza has scored 9 goals this season and has been a key figure in the Jogoos’ failed but remarkable title challenge.

Kizza has been daring, top on confidence and never shied away from responsibility.

RW – Milton Karisa | Vipers

Usually operating from the right of attack, with Erisa Sekisambu on the other flank, Karisa has scored 12 goals and several assists to his name in the Premier League.

His never give up attitude, ability to chase down opponents when his side are not in possession and unselfishness in the final third make him a greater contender for the MVP.

Loved and loathed in equal measure, Karisa’s energy is another asset not many Ugandan players have.

ST – Daniel Sserunkuma | Vipers

Many had written him off when he signed for Express at the start of the season but he has proved the ‘Goal Machine’ in him.

The 2017-18 Golden Boot winner has again proved one of the finest strikers in the country and has an opportunity to win a double, once the season comes to a close.

Is it time the diminutive centre forward is given another chance on the national team?

LW – Nelson Senkatuka | Bright Stars

With 15 goals this season, the forward has enjoyed the most prolific season of his career to date.

Usually operating from the central attack, Senkatuka has scored more than 50% of Bright Stars goal and it’s hard to imagine where Fred Kajoba’s side would finish minus the forward’s goals.

Just how good can the Ugandan international become? The sky seems the limit.

Honourable Mentions:

Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka), Eddy Kapampa (Maroons), Julius Poloto, Allan (KCCA), Moses Waiswa (Vipers), Michael Birungi (Express), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA), Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa) Geoffrey Akol (Kirinya Jinja SS), Bashir Asiku, Geoffrey Wasswa (Vipers), Bernard Muwanga (SC Villa)

Coach of the Season – Miguel Da Costa | Vipers

The Portuguese guided the Venoms to their third championship in style as they lost no game in the second round.

Faced with a lot of challenges and criticisms but never got taken away as he concentrated on his team.

Often knew when to make adjustments in his line ups especially in the middle of the pack where he is spoilt for choice in Taddeo Lwanga, Brian Nkuubi, Moses Waiswa, Tom Masiko, Frank Tumwesigye, Hassan Kalega and Deus Bukenya among others.

And the Individual Awards

Best Goalkeeper – Samson Kirya | SC Villa

Best Defender – Henry Katongole | SC Villa

Best Midfielder – Nicholas Kasozi | SC Vila

Top Scorer – Daniel Sserunkuma | Vipers

Young Player – Allan Okello | KCCA

Revelation of the Season – Nicholas Kasozi | SC Villa

MVP – Daniel Sserunkuma | Vipers