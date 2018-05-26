Kenya Simbas register routine win over Rugby Cranes in Elgon Cup

Uganda Rugby Cranes 16-34 Kenya Simbas

Kenya Simbas registered a routine victory the first leg of the Elgon Cup beating Uganda Rugby Cranes 34-16 on Saturday at Legends.

The Simbas dominated the opening half scoring three tries and converting all coupled with a penalty for a 24-9 lead after the opening half. Uganda on the other hand, slotted in three penalties.

Jacob Ojee, Leo Seje and Oliver Mangeni touched down in the first half with Darwin Mukidza booting for all the extra points.

Ivan Magomu was perfect with the boot for Rugby Cranes scoring three penalties to give Uganda some lifeline.

While Uganda tried to take the game to Kenya after recess, it was Ian Snook coached side that added fourth try through Elkeans Musonye to gain more grip on the game though Mukidza could not convert.

Rugby Cranes pressure finally paid off when Philip Wokorach kicked into touch and from the lineout, skipper Asuman Mugerwa forced it over the line and Wokorach – who replaced debutant Adrian Kasito – converted.

However, Biko Adema put the game to bed with the final try for Kenya.

The return leg of the Elgon Cup will be played on Saturday, July 7 in Nairobi which will double as Africa Gold Cup.