Kirinya-Jinja S.S climaxes the season with emphatic away win over Mbarara City

Mbarara City 0-2 Kirinya-Jinja S.S

A goal in each half from Musa “Royalty” Esenu and Jerome Kirya helped Kirinya-Jinja S.S to a 2-0 win on the road to Mbarara City at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara on Friday.

K-Jinja S.S Media

Esenu struck the opener as early as the 15th minute as the visitors took a deserved lead.

On the stroke of half time, Faisal Muwawu of Kirinya-Jinja S.S got booked by FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga before the two sides rested for the mandatory 15 minutes recess in between the two halves.

Jerome Kirya converted the second a minute after the hour mark mark to extend the lead.

Under the next minute, Kirinya-Jinja S.S’ Bashir Mutanda was cautioned for unsporting conduct.

Mbarara City’s midfielder Clinton Kamugisha was also cautioned with less than 12 minutes left on the mark.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S’ captain Godfrey Akol was suspended the match through accumulated cautions and missed the game.

This was Kirinya-Jinja S.S’ 12th victory of the season as they climaxed the campaign with 43 points in 5th place behind champions

Vipers, KCCA, SC Villa Jogoo and Onduparaka.

Mbarara City suffered their 10th loss in 30 games, finishing the season in 11th place with 32 points, same as Soana.

In other matches played on the same day, Vipers humbled UPDF 4-1 to be crowned champions for this season at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Vipers thus won their third championship following earlier successes in 2010 and 2015.

KCCA rallied from a goal down to make amends during their two all draw with Police at Mandela National Stadium. Mike Mutebi’s charges finished second with 61 points.

Third placed SC Villa Jogoo lost 1-0 at home to Jinja side, BUL and Onduparaka smiled to a 2-0 home win against Bright Stars in Arua.

Meanwhile, Soana earned a point with Maroons during the non-scoring draw at Kavumba.

URA recovered from a goal down to condemn Proline 2-1 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Express condemned Masavu with a 1-0 win away to the Fisheries Training Play ground in Bugonga with Alfred Leku scoring the all important goal.

UPDF, Proline and Masavu are all relegated to the FUFA Big league.