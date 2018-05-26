Masavu captain Ndugwa painfully bids farewell, destined for new challenges

Masavu Football Club captain Abraham Ndugwa released an emotional message bidding farewell to a club he has captained during their one year tenure in the top flight division for the season, 2017/18.

This was moments after suffering the 1-0 loss at home to Express at their Fisheries Training Institute play ground on the final of the season.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Ndugwa finished the season with six goals to his name as he was also the club’s top scorer.

It was always going to be an emotional day saying goodbye to this great team of players. You fought, you toiled, but the sweat came to nothing. You guys have been amazing and please raise up and take the positives.

Besides offering the crucial leadership, Ndugwa also attained a personal achievement when he was summoned to the Uganda Cranes team.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

He consequently earned his maiden cap with a debut goal against Sao Tome and Principe when Uganda Cranes won 3-1 on the day.

Ndugwa was also introduced in the goal-less draw against Malawi days after.

We did not reach the promised land together and may be there is a Joshua somewhere to take you there but to all the club management and staff thank you. A new challenge awaits in the wings and whenever that may be home will still be home

Masavu lost in the final game 1-0 at home to Express courtesy of Alfred Leku’s goal in the 58th minute.

The Entebbe based club is among the three teams relegated to the FUFA Big league alongside Proline and Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF).