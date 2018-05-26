© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Maroons coach Asaph Mwebaze has described the season as a success after his side finished 8th on the 16-team log.

The open minded tactician was however a little hurt his side didn’t finish sixth following a goalless draw away to Soana on the final day but overall, it was a very good season for his club.

“We would have loved to finish sixth since we had a chance if won against Soana,” Mwebaze told Kawowo Sports. “But again, it could have been worse if we went there fighting for points to stay up,” he added.

For staying up, I think this is a very successful season for us. That was the initial ambition and we are happy to achieve it and then stabilize and be able to compete makes it even better.

Mwebaze hinted that at the start, not many people gave them a chance to survive.

I guess many categorized us into the three candidates for relegation but we fought the monster early on.

The tactician has overseen development of many players at the Prisons side over the years and he couldn’t have been more satisfied than seeing another crop grow into the players they have shown in the season.

As a coach, success comes when you realise growth of players and am happy these boys have matured early to play like they did.

Turning point

Before winning at Bright Stars, the Prisons side had gone four successive games without a goal and victory and the gaffer thinks the win at Mwererwe was the turning point.

“That win at Bright Stars,” replied Mwebaze when asked what he thinks turned their season. “We came into the game with no win and at worst no goal but scoring and winning from there made us believe,” he explained.

UPL MEDIA

For starters, not many teams picked maximum points including league champions Vipers and record winners SC Villa.

Toughest games

Mwebaze pointed out the games against SC Villa and Vipers home and away as the toughest his side have played this season.

“We couldn’t wait for the final whistle in all the games,” he says. “In Kitende, we held on for a point just like in Masaka when both teams raided us till the final whistle.

At home, we had to score late in both games to earn a point. Toughest games of the season but fortunately, we never lost any of them.

Ready for life away from Luzira

Before start of the season, Mwebaze hinted at resignation from the side he has coached for over 20 years but the move never succeeded.

Nevertheless, a better offer in terms of size of the club and monetary is something he says can lure him away and is ready for another challenge elsewhere.

“I would love to coach somewhere after so much time here. A new challenge to test my abilities,” he went on. “Like every footballer would love to play for a bigger club, it’s same with coaches.”

Everybody wants to coach a club that offers chance to win a title or offers better financially as well and I can’t resist the offer if it came my way be it from Uganda or beyond borders.

Mwebaze has won three FUFA Big League titles with Maroons and is highly rated among the elite coaches in the league.