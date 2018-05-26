Power edge new look Warriors to stay unbeaten

Warriors 78-82 Power

FUBA

Old foes Warriors and Power played one of the best games of the season thus far in the National Basketball League on Friday night at YMCA.

Power emerged victors, 82-78, thanks to Philip Ameny’s effectiveness, Geoffrey Soro’s aggressiveness and Steven Wundi’s clutch shooting.

The sides traded baskets in the opening quarter, with Warriors riding Syrus Kiviiri, Stanley Mugerwa and new addition Mike Otieno while Ameny, Soro and Joseph Ikong went to work for Power who edged the quarter 17-14.

Power had the momentum early in the second quarter and stretched the lead to 9 points but new signings Marc Mathe started to cook from deep for Warriors and the game was tied at 36 going into the halftime break.

Soro, Paul Odong and Ameny put the five-time champions back in the lead early in the third quarter but Otieno and Kiviiri kept Power with in touching distance and put Warriors in the lead by the end of the quarter.

Turning Point

With just under three minutes to play and Power leading 69-67, Steven Wundi (11 points) connected from 3-point range at the corner to stretch the lead to 5 points.

Warriors responded with a 6-0 run to take the lead with 1:57 to play. Amisi Saidi then sent Geoffrey Soro and the forward hit the first throw to tie the game at 73 but missed the second an Ameny grabbed the offensive rebound and laid-in for the lead.

Marc Mathe missed from distance at the other end, Paul Odong picked the rebound and in treansition found Wundi who knocked down another 3-ball for a 78-73 Power lead with just over a minute to play and Warriors never recovered.

Top Performers

Geoffrey Soro scored game-high 19 points to lead Power, Joseph Ikong came in handy with 17 points while Philip Ameny had a 17 points and 17 rebounds double-double coupled with team-high 5 assists.

Warriors had five players in double figure scoring led by Marc Mathe who scored team-high 17 points, Michael Otieno (13 points), Syrus Kiviiri (11 points), Aaron Ojoo (11 points) while Stanley Mugerwa and Amisi Saidi contributed 10 points apiece.