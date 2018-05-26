Sour start for new Kenyan coach Migne as hosts slip to Swaziland in international friendly match

International Friendly Match:

Kenya 0-1 Swaziland

Kenya Harambee Stars suffered a slim 1-0 loss to visiting Swaziland during an international friendly match played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Friday 25 May 2018.

Barry Steenkamp scored the lone strike on the evening with 12 minutes left on the clock.

This was the first international match for new Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne since he took over the job in May 2018.

Migne became the third Frenchman to fall in his debut as Kenya national team head coach after Bernard Lama and Henry Michel.

Swaziland managed to win for the first time in Kenya after earlier 3-0 and 2-0 losses in 2000 and 2007 respectively.

Kenya’s losing run in three matches continues.

Harambee Stars will take on West African nation Equatorial Guinea in yet another build up on Monday 28, still at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Team Line Ups:

Kenya XI: Boniface Oluoch (GK), Jockins Atudo, Erick Ouma, Michael Kibwage, Joash Onyango, Duncan Otieno, Patillah Omotto, Philemon Otieno, Francis Nyambura, Kinyangi Isuza, Ovella Ochieng.

Subs: Patrick Matasi (GK), Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Humphrey Mieno, Marvin Nabwire, Chrispin Oduor, Jaffary Owiti, Mutamba Pistone, Musa Mohamed, Wasambo Vincent, Timothy Otieno, Shakava Harun

Swaziland XI: Sandanezwe Mathabela (GK), Lindo Mkhonta, Wandie Maseko, Banele Dlamini, Siboniso Ngwenya, Mandia Palma, Xolani Sibandze, Njabulo Ndlovu, Barry Stenkamp, Felix Bendenhorst, Tony Tsabedze

Subs: NhlanhlaGwebu, Phumani Dlamini, Sihlangu Mkhwanazi, Zweli Nxumalo, Wonder Nhleko, Sifiso Mazibuko, Bonginkosi Dlamini, Phiwayinkosi Dlamini, Musa Dalamini