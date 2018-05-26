Sports Club Villa captain Muwanga hails competitive league, supportive fans

Sports Club Villa Jogoo will wait for another year to win a 17th league title.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The Jogoos finished the 2017/18 season in third place with 55 points having lost 1-0 in the final league game away to BUL in Masaka.

The Jogoo captain Bernard “Scholes” Muwanga has in a special way congratulated the winning team (Vipers), thanked the loyal club fans and his teammates, coaching staff and the team management for the successful season achieved.

Muwanga took to his personal face book page and posted;

I bless u Lord for the season behind us. Thanks for an injury free season. Tt has really been a tremendous one despite not being champions. Sometimes football is beyond winning and life goes on. To the Villa fans, I am even speechless. You are the best and most passionate group to your team with no doubt. You filled and matched every other teams’ capacities even on our away games. To my teammates, thanks for accepting me as yo captain in the first place and thanks for the commendable job am proud of u guys I must mention.Thanks coach Bbosa and your team. Thanks to management

Congratulations team vipers though. Proud to be a blue

SC Villa Jogoo fell to Fred Agandu’s goal during their last league game of the season as they lost 1-0 at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

The Jogoos will play Vipers in the first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

This match will take place at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.