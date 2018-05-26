Wanderers take on confident SKLPS as unbeaten Tornado face Avengers

Wanderers need to win on Sunday to make sure they stay in the hunt for promotion in Division 1. They face a confident SKLPS side that defeated Budo by 3 wickets in a low scoring thriller last weekend.

SKLPS are in 3rd position on the Division 2 table after winning two games this season only suffering one loss and a win on Sunday will propel them to 2nd position.

Wanderers have so far lost two this season and cannot afford another loss. They have lost to Avengers and Tornado, teams they needed to beat if they are to be one of the two sides to gain promotion to Division 1.

Their season signings Abu Sseguya, Joseph Byaruhanga and Juma Gabula are yet to return any dividends and it’s about time for them to step up.

The last time the two sides met in Budo, Wanderers won the game in the second round of last season but they had lost to the same opponents in the first round. SKLPS has had the beating of Wanderers before, and the Asian side are a very tricky customer.

Division 2 leaders, Tornado will take on Avengers at the lakeside oval in Entebbe. Avengers started with a loud bang defeating Wanderers in Jinja but have since gone of the rails losing to Patidar and ACC.

They meet Tornado, the team setting the pace in Division 2 and they will need to be at their best if they are to get something out of the encounter.

Trevor Bukenya and Cosmas Kyewuta had formed a deadly pace bowling attack for Tornado and have made sure that they win games easily chasing down small totals.

If Avengers can put on a decent total with the bat they will test the Tornado batting line up.

In the other Division 2 game, ACC will surely win in Jinja when they take a helpless Nile. Nile is the easiest team to beat in Division 2 and they are yet to win any game this season.

ACC will be looking to make amends after they let their guard down losing to Budo. If they learnt lessons from that loss, they will be fielding a full strength side against Nile.