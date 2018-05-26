© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

KCCA assistant coach admitted his side was penalized by Police for the mistakes they made especially in the first half.

The Kasasiro, who went into the game with a target to win and then pray Vipers falter at home to UPDF took the lead through Allan Okello but found themselves 2-1 down at half time.

Norman Ojik and Samuel Kayongo scored for the Cops before a late equaliser from substitute Patrick Kaddu to tie the game at 2-2.

“We made so many mistakes in the first half and Police being a good side punished us,” he admitted. “But we improved after the break, got the equaliser and if we had more five minutes, we would have won the game,” he added.

The gaffer who was in charge with boss Mike Mutebi arriving a couple of minutes into the second half after burial of his father also thinks the team missed Mustafa Kizza who got injured inside ten minutes.

“I think we missed him,” he said. “His technique in dead ball situations was missed and his crosses as well,” he explained.

On the season so far, Byekwaso, a former midfielder with the club says it’s not a failed one yet although failure to defend league title hurts.

We would have wanted to retain the league but failed. However, we still have a chance for a trophy. We are into the semis of the Uganda Cup and the Caf Champions League stages so if we don’t win any, then we the season will be a failure.

Only in the 2012/13 season has the Uganda Premier League been won on the last day and Byekwaso described the season as very competitive and good for Ugandan football.

It’s been very competitive and that’s a good advert for the country. Last time I saw this was when I was with SC Victoria University in 2013.

KCCA’s failure to defend the crown means they remain jinxed on winning three successive league titles in their history.