FIFA World Cup 2018: Egypt’s Mohamed Salah faces stern race to fitness

Egypt international Mohamed Salah, 25, faces a stern race to regaining full fitness ahead of the kick off for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Liverpool FC star player who scored a record 44 goals in all competitions for the club will need only three weeks to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained during the UEFA Champions league final.

Salah was forced off the field after an unfortunate clash with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final on Saturday night in which the English side were humbled 3-1 in Ukraine.

Immediate reports emerged that Salah could have had a dislocated shoulder and a clavicle fracture but all these have been down washed by Aly Mazhar, a former footballer and a close friend of Salah.

The gifted Egyptian will only require three weeks of recovery and will not miss the World Cup.

Scans conducted on Sunday according to Mazhar indicate that Salah suffered a strain in the shoulder ligaments and that he will be back on the field in three weeks.

It remains unclear however, whether Salah will be ready for Egypt’s opening match against Uruguay on June 15.

The Pharaohs will then play against Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 19 and June 25.

Meanwhile, Egypt will play international friendlies without Salah against tournament heavyweights Belgium and Colombia on June 1 and June 6.

Salah was instrumental in the qualification campaign for Egypt to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He scored against Uganda Cranes in Cairo and he will forever be remembered for that dramatic last minute penalty against Congo which sent Egypt through.