Football clubs should employ match day stewards, says FUFA security official Okello

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) security committee member Dixon Bond Okello has encouraged every football club to train match day stewards as one of the key strategies to curb down the rampant crowd violence cases.

Okello is of the view, match day stewards play a big role in arresting crowd violence before, during and after football matches;

My humble appeal, as a FUFA Security official, is to request all clubs, to follow the likes of Onduparaka, Kcca fc, Nambole Stadium and Vipers SC, to have match day stewards, come 2018-2019 season. These stewards, can help with Crowd control and calm down rowdy fans (I can train them for free). There is no need to use tear gas or live bullets at soccer matches.

New Era:

Okello also acknowledges the fact that this mechanism is a new technique that will drive the country an extra mile or two.

He sings praise of the recently concluded Uganda Premier League for the season 2017/18;

This is a new era in Ugandan football! Let’s give credit where it’s due. Without a doubt, the 2017-2018 Ugandan Premier league, will go down as the most organised, competitive, secured and with the biggest prize money in years. Thanks to FUFA and UPL, for your constant support and guidance. From the thousands of fans, that turned up to support their favorite teams, security operatives that kept fans, match officials and players safe and the journalist both print and electronic media, that gave us daily updates, we can only say a big thank you.

A fraction of matches were marred by crowd trouble incidents as at Kakyeka (Mbarara City against Onduparaka), Kitende (Vipers Vs SC Villa), Kakindu (BUL vs Vipers), Bugonga (Masavu Vs Express)